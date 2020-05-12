Thomas Rhett Scores His 15th Number One

Thomas Rhett has earned his 15th career No. One hit as his current single “Beer Can’t Fix” feat. Jon Pardi summits both the Mediabase/Country Airplay and Billboard Country charts this week, having previously earned a multi-week run atop the Canadian country charts. The song marks Thomas Rhett’s ninth consecutive No. One, breaking the Billboard Country Airplay Chart record for most consecutive chart-toppers, while his song “Be A Light” simultaneously breaks into the Top 25.

“Beer Can’t Fix” was penned by Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton and Ryan Tedder and serves as the third consecutive chart-topper from Thomas Rhett’s GRAMMY-nominated fourth studio album Center Point Road, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 Chart and has now earned RIAA-GOLD certification.

“I am blown away that this is my 15th #1 single,” Thomas Rhett said. “It’s a crazy time right now for everyone and it’s really fitting for me that a song I started writing with my buddies during a bad game of golf, and that features another good buddy, Jon Pardi, has maybe helped to bring a smile to people’s faces right now. I am beyond grateful to the fans and country radio and can’t wait to celebrate with everybody soon.”