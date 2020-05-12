Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / WATCH: Luke Combs Nails The Current Situation

WATCH: Luke Combs Nails The Current Situation

Jerry Holthouse 19 mins ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse Leave a comment 5 Views

Luke Combs’ song “Six Feet Apart” continues to touch hearts and relate to fans all over the globe. Combs originally posted an acoustic version (above) and then fans wanted more. Combs explained on Twitter: “When I posted this video of “Six Feet Apart,” I had no idea it would take off the way it did. But thanks to y’all, it did, then I saw all of the tweets about wanting me to record it, so I did just that & it is now available everywhere you listen to music. Combs wrote the song on April 14 during a Zoom writing session with songwriters Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder. The song is a positive note in a negative time. Buy the song here.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Stars Remember Rock ‘N’ Roll Icon Little Richard

Grammy Award winning, Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame member, Little Richard, the man behind …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.
Nashville.com is the Worldwide Brand for Nashville!