Thomas Rhett Releases “Us Someday”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thomas Rhett shared the brand new track “Us Someday” from his sixth studio album Where We Started today. The song was written by Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge, and joins previously released tracks, “Church Boots,” current Top 20-and-rising single “Slow Down Summer” and “Angels.”

“For me, this song is sort of talking to Lauren at 19 years old telling her, ‘I know you think this is crazy, but I believe all of these things are going to happen for us.’ And now here we are, over 10 years later, and most of those things actually happened, which is just the wildest thing,” said Thomas Rhett. “I also love how different this song sounds from the rest on the project, it opens with just strings and a vocal. I hope people will listen and be able to relate with their own relationships.”

The reigning ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year has earned fresh nominations for Album of the Year for COUNTRY AGAIN: SIDE A and Male Artist of the Year. The ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.