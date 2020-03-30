Thomas Rhett Releases The Inspirational “Be A Light”

Today on his 30th birthday, Thomas Rhett releases “Be A Light” via The Valory Music Co., a never-before-heard song with the help of friends Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban. Thomas Rhett co-wrote song alongside Josh Miller, Josh Thompson and Matt Dragstrem. Listen to the song’s poignant lyric here .

“I wrote ‘Be A Light’ last year as a way to process negativity and sadness I was seeing in the world,” explains Thomas Rhett. “Now, as I sit in my home with my family on my 30th Birthday, we are in the middle of a world-wide pandemic affecting every single human on earth, all while our town of Nashville is still healing from devastating tornadoes that destroyed so much of our city less than one month ago. But, among the wreckage, I see us come together in ways I never dreamed possible. I knew in my heart this was the time to share this message with the world and our community. The voices who join me on this track are some of the brightest lights I know. I hope this song serves as a reminder that we are all in this together.”

Additionally, Thomas Rhett and the song’s collaborators will donate all proceeds from “Be A Light” to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The Recording Academy® and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares have established the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help people in the music industry affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent cancellation of multiple music events. From hotel and bar gigs to major music festivals, COVID-19 is deeply impacting live music events, and the creative community behind it all.

Administered through MusiCares, the COVID-19 Fund will be used to directly support those in the music community with the greatest need. If you wish to support our efforts to assist music people in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund.