Third Annual Bob Woodruff Foundation VetFest Celebrated
On Saturday night, the Bob Woodruff Foundation hosted their third annual VetFest, a free, family-friendly event for the local military and veteran community, at Skydeck on Broadway in Nashville. The evening’s live programming included special music performances by multi-Grammy Award winner Lucinda Williams, Grammy Award winner Ashley McBryde, Maddie & Tae, and Michael Warren. Former Tennessee Titans player Blaine Bishop took the stage to raffle off a signed Tennessee Titan football. The event also included an activation from the Bob Woodruff Foundation Gaming Initiative and a raffle for guitars signed by musical legends such as Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, and more.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation VetFest also connected attendees with local organizations that are part of the Bob Woodruff Foundation Got Your 6 Network. Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the critical resources and programs dedicated to supporting veterans, service members, and their families in the Nashville area through informational booths. Participating organizations included Creativets, Memories of Honor, Military Officers Association of America, MTSU Daniels Center, Operation Song, Operation Stand Down TN, and Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone. Partners featured at the event offer services that are accessible to over 500,000 veterans and uniformed service members in the state of Tennessee.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation created VetFest in 2022 to foster community and connection for Nashville’s veterans, service members, and their families. Previous VetFest performers include Ashley Cooke, Mickey Guyton, Kat & Alex, Brian Kelley, Briston Maroney, Tyler Rich, Conner Smith, The War and Treaty, Gretchen Wilson, and Lee Ann Womack.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was wounded by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has raised awareness about the tough challenges veterans and military families are facing and invested in solutions to help support them in the next chapter of their lives. To date, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has invested over $159 million to ensure that our nation’s veterans, service members, and their families — those who stood for us — have stable and successful futures. Visit the Bob Woodruff Foundation for more information.

