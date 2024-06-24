Porchlight Music Signs Sam Banks

Porchlight Music has announced the signing of rising songwriter/artist and musician, Sam Banks to their roster. Banks’ love of country music began early when his dad was chauffeuring him to gigs across the Midwest. Heavily influenced by the songwriting of multi-award-winning hit songwriters, Dean Dillon and Tony Lane, the artistry and delivery of the legendary Merle Haggard, and multi-award-winning musician, Brent Mason’s infamous chicken pickin’ guitar licks, Banks’ easy listening voice and heartfelt songwriting keep listeners hangin’ on to every word.

Hailing from Kansas City, Banks landed what would be a pivotal opportunity – selling merch for country superstar Craig Morgan. It was then he saw the “big picture” which would forever change his life – playing the most prestigious venues like the world-famous Grand Ole Opry House alongside Morgan. Over the years, Banks has had countless opportunities to share the stage with and to learn from iconic artists in addition to Morgan including Gary Levox, Jimmy Fortune, John Rich, Trace Adkins, and Hank Williams Jr.’s children (Hilary, Holly, and Sam Williams), while pursuing his own artistry. He has also had the opportunity to co-write with the songwriters who served as a great source of inspiration to him – Tony Lane, Ray Fulcher, Bobby Tomberlin, Brice Long, Rob Williford, and Clint Daniels to name a few.

As an unsigned songwriter, Banks had his first major label cut in 2020 with Craig Morgan, “Going Out Like This,” which appeared on Morgan’s God, Family, Country album. His most recent cuts include “Ask Him,” also released by Craig Morgan on the God, Family, Country Deluxe album, and he had multiple cuts on country star William Michael Morgan’s Onto Something EP and has a forthcoming cut with Texas country artist Josh Ward.

“I am so excited to be joining the Porchlight team,” reflects Banks. “As an independent songwriter for many years, I found myself in and out of Porchlight writing with many of their writers. After meeting with their team, I quickly felt at home and knew that Tim, Jenny, and Dale were great people that I wanted to associate myself with. Having the opportunity to work alongside them makes me very excited to see what the future has in store and what we will achieve. I’m proud to be a part of the great team of people at Porchlight Music!”

“When I first started talking to Sam it was evident how passionate and dedicated he is to his craft. Sam is not only unbelievably talented on the stage and in the writing room, but he is one of the most humble and genuine people I’ve met which makes it a no-brainer signing for a publisher. We are so excited to have him join the Porchlight team,” adds Jenny Hall, Senior Creative Director, Porchlight Music.

Banks’ debut single as an artist entitled “Who’s Teachin’ Who” was released in June of 2024 on all streaming platforms.

