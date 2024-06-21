LISTEN: George Ducas’ “Mr. Guitar Man”

“I wanted the songs I wrote for this album to be what would happen if ’67 Merle Haggard met up maybe with the ’74 Eagles in L.A., and they hit it off and decide to play a show at Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas, in 1981,” says country music singer and songwriter George Ducas of his new LP, Long Way From Home; a specific target from a man who’s been on top of his game long enough to know exactly what his goals are. Ducas has had multiple Billboard chart hits of his own, including the breakout Top 10 “Lipstick Promises”, and has also written hit records for all-timers like George Jones, Garth Brooks, The Chicks, and Trisha Yearwood. He was even nominated for a Grammy Award, but he’s never made an album like Long Way From Home.

Long Way From Home was produced by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning producer Pete Anderson who locked in step with Ducas from the get-go. “Country music is one of those sounds that needs to hit the bullseye to matter. Anything short of that just flies by and doesn’t much matter,” says Anderson. “And that’s the thing about George Ducas’ songs when I first heard them: they nailed me to the wall. With the rock-solid guts of Dust Bowl reveries, the jacked-up locomotion of the early Bakersfield country sound, and the more modern-minted energy of Los Angeles’ honky-tonk hijinks all rolled into one righteous attack, Long Way From Home carries a distinct feeling of a new history being born. Maybe that’s because Ducas can seamlessly connect all those elements with such a natural flair that it can be a bit overwhelming when the sound is flying at full tilt. Listen to “Mr. Guitar Man” from the album above. You can catch Ducas right here in Nashville at Chief’s on Broadway on June 21st and Grimeys on June 22nd.

Long Way From Home Tracklist:

Mr. Guitar Man

Cryin’ Time

Nothin’ Left to Lose

Do What The Lonely Do

Hello Fool

Long Way From Home

Tears Falling Down

Drifter

These Empty Arms

Where Oh Where

