The War And Treaty Release “Leads Me Home”

Today, The War And Treaty releases new song “Leads Me Home.” Showcasing a unique sound that has them dubbed the “King and Queen of Gospel Country,” the husband-and-wife pair turned award-winning duo, lean into their Americana roots and deliver a standout, homegrown track. (watch above)

Last month, Michael and Tanya Trotter performed at the White House for the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride. They also visited the Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project where Michael, an Army veteran, was presented with a certificate for his military service. They returned to Washington, D.C. last week to participate in GRAMMYs On The Hill 2024, which gave winners, nominees and music professionals a chance to visit lawmakers to advocate for legislation advancing music creators’ rights. The trip was highlighted by a surprise performance of recent single “Stealing A Kiss” at a College Signing Day event with Former First Lady Michelle Obama in attendance.

The duo recently earned an Academy of Country Music nomination for ‘Duo of the Year’ that comes following an exciting year of honors, garnering their first ever GRAMMY nominations for Best American Roots Song and for the all-genre Best New Artist, as well as their first ever Duo of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association and Vocal Duo nomination from the ACM. They were also nominated for this year’s CMT Music Awards for Duo/Group Video of the Year and for CMT Performance of the Year. Further recent recognition has come by the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and the Americana Music Association.

