WATCH: Post Malone, “I Had Some Help” feat. Morgan Wallen

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen have released new single “I Had Some Help”. The single was written by Post, Wallen, Louis Bell, Ryan Vojtesak, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Chandler Paul Walters and Hoskins and produced by Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome and Hoskins (Co-Producer). The release comes via Mercury Records/REPUBLIC in partnership with Big Loud Records.

The single, which will be featured on Post’s first-ever full-length country album this year, comes on the heels of Post and Wallen’s landmark sets at Stagecoach Festival 2024 in Indio, CA. On Saturday, Post performed his first ever Stagecoach set with a lineup of country covers and welcomed superstar guests Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, and Dwight Yoakam during the standout performance. On Sunday, Post joined Wallen on stage for the live debut of “I Had Some Help” in front of the sold out crowd. “I Had Some Help” is impacting country, pop and hot AC radio now.

As Nashville.com readers know, Malone will be at Bonnaroo in about a month. We were there last time he was at the Farm and it was over the top. There are rumors going around that Wallen will make a guest appearance to support the new single. So cross your fingers!

