Florida Georgia Line Bar Closing

Following Florida Georgia Line’s decision to take an indefinite break, their Nashville establishment has ceased operations. The closure of FGL House, launched by the duo back in 2018, has been confirmed as permanent by The Business Journals.

Stepping into the scene is another notable figure in country music, Lainey Wilson, set to transform the space on lower Broadway. Billboard reveals Wilson’s plans to unveil Bell Bottoms Up, a three-story eatery and bar, come the later part of this summer. The menu, boasting a blend of Cajun-inspired dishes and classic bar fare, will be curated by Wilson alongside chef Tomasz Wosiak, who also holds the title of VP of culinary development for TC Restaurant Group.

Florida Georgia Line, the brainchild of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, emerged in the late 2000s. Their journey included the release of their debut EP in 2010 and a decade-long dominance of the country music charts. Notable tracks such as “Cruise” featuring Nelly, “This Is How We Roll” featuring Luke Bryan, and “H.O.L.Y.” contributed to their success. However, the duo chose to part ways in 2022 after five studio albums.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE regarding his solo venture, Strong, Hubbard reflected on the band’s hiatus. While expressing gratitude for his time with the duo, he emphasized a clear separation from that chapter of his career. “It was an enriching period,” he acknowledged, “but I’ve evolved since then. I cherish the memories, but I’m focused on the present.”

