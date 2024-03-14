“The Voice” Is Coming To Ole Red On Broadway

In celebration of the 25th season of “The Voice,” NBC is bringing the new double chair to fans in Nashville, TN at Ole Red on Broadway. Beginning on Wednesday, March 20th through Friday, March 22nd, the three-day activation will feature performances from some of country music’s hottest rising stars who have appeared on past seasons including Alexandra Kay, Huntley, Jake Hoot, Lana Scott, Morgan Myles, Pete Mroz, Worth the Wait, and more, plus surprise celebrity appearances.

WHEN: March 20th – March 22nd (All times in CT)

Wednesday, March 20th: 11am-12am

Thursday, March 21: 11am-2am

Friday, March 22nd: 11am-2am

WHERE: Ole Red Nashville, 300 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

RSVP: Free and open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. A small queue will be available upon entry. Venue policies will be followed including 21+ only access after 9pm CT.

