The Neon Highway Premieres In Nashville

Earlier this evening, Hollywood gathered at Nashville’s iconic Belcourt Theatre for the world premiere of THE NEON HIGHWAY, opening in theaters on Friday, March 15th. The film’s leading cast: Emmy, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe Award-winner Beau Bridges, Rob Mayes, Sandra Lee-Oian Thomas, Pam Tillis, and T.J. Power along with the film’s director William Wages, producer Stratton Leopold and co-producer Lori Berlanga walked the red carpet welcoming fans and supporters of the film.

Cast members signed a guitar donated by award-winning country music superstar Lee Brice (who plays Lamont in the film) which will be donated to MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s non-profit organization. MusiCares provides crisis relief, preventive care, recovery resources and need-based financial assistance for people across all music professions.

The heart-felt feature film, shot in Georgia and set in Nashville, reflects many artists’ dreams of music, the road, and long lost love.

THE NEON HIGHWAY is opening in select cities including Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando and San Antonio on March 15.

Following the screening, guests mingled and posed for photos, and were treated to a limited edition flavor of ice cream aptly named “The Neon Highway” created by world famous, Georgia-based Leopold’s Ice Cream, owned by the producer of the film Stratton Leopold, which has a cameo in the film.

THE NEON HIGHWAY stars Beau Bridges and Rob Mayes, with special appearances by Lee Brice and Pam Tillis. Ezekial “Zeke” Bridges plays Bob. The film is a Mountain Movies production and distributed by Freestyle Releasing. Stratton Leopold (The Sum Of All Fears, Mission: Impossible III) is Producer, Lori Berlanga is Co-Producer, with William Wages, Phillip Rob Bellury, and Craig Miller as Executive Producers.

Wayne (Mayes), an aspiring singer/songwriter, was a heartbeat away from making it in Nashville when a car accident derailed his ambitions. Now, years later, working a 9-5 job and struggling to support his family, Wayne has a fateful encounter with waning country music great Claude Allen (Bridges) who reignites Claude’s musical dreams. Together they go to Nashville with one of Wayne’s songs, believing that with Claude’s fame and contacts, they can make it big. The problem is the industry has changed and no one is interested in the song – or Claude. Devastated and out of options, Wayne creates a way to get the song out to the public; not for himself, but for Claude.

The film’s title track, “The Neon Highway” (released Jan. 26 on Curb Records) was written by Dallas Davidson (“I Don’t Dance,” “Crash My Party”) and performed by Brice.

