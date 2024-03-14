Trisha Yearwood celebrates her 25th Opry anniversary backstage with her friends Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss

Trisha Yearwood Celebrates 25th Anniversary As Ole Opry Member

Trisha Yearwood celebrated her 25th Anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member last night, performing and collaborating with each member of her personally-chosen all-female cast consisting of friends Suzy Bogguss, Terri Clark, and Pam Tillis.

“[Being an Opry member] means more than any other award or honor,” said Yearwood during a preshow press conference. “This is a family. To be a member you have to understand what came before you and to also have a love and appreciation of what came before you.”

“Tonight is special because I asked my girlfriends to come out and sing. I’m so excited to perform with them,” she added during her performance. “The thing about the Opry is this family is always here. Even the members who have passed on; they’re with you. When you are standing in that circle nervous– and this is the only stage I get nervous on because of the history– the circle is like ‘we got you’.”

Yearwood was inducted into the Opry family on March 13, 1999 by legendary Opry member Porter Wagoner, who said during the moment, “She’s the best I’ve ever heard.”

Highlights of Yearwood’s 25th Anniversary will air on Saturday, March 30 as Opry Live. Fans can watch on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels, stream free on the Circle Now app, or tune in via Circle Country digital streaming partners.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer.

