The String Cheese Incident Announces Their Summer 2024 tour

The String Cheese Incident have unveiled their Summer 2024 tour which will kick off on June 8 in Beech Mountain, NC, the tour includes a stop at CaveJam on May 25 and 26 at The Caverns in Pelham, TN

The Colorado-bred six-piece band is a Nashville.com favorite and handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity—a feat that’s found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more.

Lend Me A Hand (2023), is the band’s 8th studio album is a poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss and resilience, and emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band’s history). As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook, a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album’s rootsy simplicity.

