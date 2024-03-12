Dan Dugmore Featured In HOF Nashville Cats Program

This past weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum featured multi-instrumentalist Dan Dugmore for its in-depth interview series Nashville Cats. The ongoing series highlights musicians and session singers who have played important roles in support of artists in either the recording studio or on concert tours.

Dugmore is one of the world’s premier pedal steel guitarists. After hearing Rusty Young play pedal steel on a Buffalo Springfield song and buying his first steel guitar from Sneaky Pete Kleinow of the Flying Burrito Brothers, Dugmore became the go-to pedal steel player for Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor and many other Los Angeles country-rock stars. After relocating to Nashville in 1990, he brought his distinctive sound to hit recordings by Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and Country Music Hall of Fame members Brooks & Dunn, Patty Loveless and Randy Travis.

The program was offered in support of the museum’s exhibition Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock. The program is made possible in part by the Academy of Country Music.

This program — which included vintage photos, audio and film clips — was filmed and will premiere at a later date as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series, available to stream on the museum’s website. After the program, Dugmore signed commemorative Hatch Show Print posters.

Additional photos from the program can be accessed here (All photos courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum).

