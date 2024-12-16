 

June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Dec 31,
2024

New Year’s Eve

Nashville.com Special Rates!

MORE
Dec 30 & 31, 
2024

Old Crow Medicine Show

Ryman Auditorium

TICKETS
The Store Gave More Than 800 Children A Very Merry Christmas
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

The Store Gave More Than 800 Children A Very Merry Christmas

The Store, a free-referral based grocery store here in Nashville co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, hosted its second annual Toy Store presented by Edward Jones over the weekend. Through generous donations from sponsors and donors across the US families that The Store currently serves were able to shop for toys to provide Christmas gifts for more than 800 children. Gift wrapping and traditional holiday festivities were also a part of the experience.

More than 4000 toys were donated by the First Responders Children’s Foundation and the local community and additional sponsors helped with countless rolls of wrapping paper, tape, bows, décor, food and other supplies. These organizations helped make this possible: presenting sponsor Edward Jones, American Paint, Belmont University, Esa, Family Wellbeing Project, Flashing Stars Photobooth, Gibson Gives, NCL, Playdate Restaurant & Funbar, Project Redesign and TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

The Store’s on-going needs include outreach to sponsor a family’s groceries on a monthly basis, financial donations to contribute to the costs of the second location in downtown Nashville slated to open next summer and the on-going need for volunteers. Go to www.thestore.org to learn how to get involved.

BEST Nashville Concert Tickets!

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Grand Ole Opry To Kick Off "100" Celebration On Jan. 3

Grand Ole Opry To Kick Off “100” Celebration On Jan. 3

The Grand Ole Opry will usher in its 100th year on the airwaves at Nashville’s …

George Birge Scores His Second Number One

George Birge Scores His Second Number One

George Birge marks a career milestone by achieving his second #1 at Country radio, “Cowboy …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL