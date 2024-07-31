The Stars Came Out To Celebrate Toby Keith

Last night, thousands of adoring fans celebrated superstar Toby Keith. The sold-out crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena joined Keith’s family, friends and an array of artists, celebrities, and songwriters for “Toby Keith: American Icon.”

Filled with epic performances, personal stories, and highlights from Keith’s outstanding life and career, the event was taped live for a two-hour TV special set to air on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

Carrie Underwood kicked it off and turned it up with “A Little Less Talk And A Lot More Action.” Eric Church kept the crowd on its feet with “As Good As I Once Was,” and the night charged on with rocking Keith hits like “How Do You Like Me Now?!” performed by Brantley Gilbert and HARDY, “Who’s Your Daddy?” sung by Riley Green and Ella Langley, and Ashley McBryde on “Wish I Didn’t Know Now.” Luke Bryan playfully donned a black cowboy hat for “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” and Lainey Wilson rode her “Yellowstone” horse Cowboy to stage to join Jamey Johnson for “Beer For My Horses.” Darius Rucker offered a powerful “God Love Her,” Priscilla Block introduced Jordan Davis and Clay Walker’s performance of “I Love This Bar” with songwriter Scotty Emerick on guitar, and Tyler Hubbard led “Red Solo Cup” with friends, Jelly Roll, HARDY, Jordan Davis, songwriters Jim and Brett Beavers, and the Warren Brothers.

Known for his songwriting of hits including rowdy bar tunes, and even more so, his unwavering support of our military, the stage featured an enormous U.S. flag and platform VIP seats for our service members. Across the stage saw a full bar adorned with festive lights and all of the night’s special guests reveling in the party and camaraderie pulling fans into a fitting celebration of the larger than-life entertainer.

The tender moments came in full force as Keith’s daughter Shelley Covel introduced her sister Krystal Keith for a beautiful rendition of “Don’t Let the Old Man In.” Those in the arena were also the first to see never-released footage of Keith singing his buddy Joe Diffie’s “Ships That Don’t Come In.” The Honor Guard and U.S. Army Band delivered a moving “America The Beautiful,” and close friend Trace Adkins shared a heartfelt tribute before singing “American Soldier” backed by Mac McAnally. Adkins quoted Keith, “Never apologize for being patriotic,” as the crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!”

Keith’s heart and philanthropy were also on display as the night benefitted Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral. Families from each organization were brought up to share their stories of receiving care and support when they needed it most.

To close out the night, Parker McCollum lifted his hat to Keith and stomped out a rousing rendition of “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue” joined by nearly the entire lineup.

Special guests and speakers throughout the evening included Dolly Parton, Carrot Top, Blake Shelton, Stephen Colbert, Reba McEntire, George Strait, General Jones, Willie Nelson, Sammy Hagar, Miranda Lambert, Brett Favre, and video segments reflecting The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

One of the most prolific self-directed creative forces in country music’s modern era, singer-songwriter Toby Keith amassed 42 top 10 hits, 33 No. 1s, 44 million albums sold, 100 million BMI performances, and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing. With songs including “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American),” “I Love This Bar,” and so many more, Keith’s influence crosses generations and his legacy reaches around the globe. He was elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame shortly before his passing in February.

Among his many accomplishments, the New York-based all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame (2015), the National Medal of Arts (2021), the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2021), and BMI Icon (2022) were his most treasured.

A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Toby Keith Foundation’s OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for families of children dealing with critical illnesses, and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals and the top rated in the Southeast. Donations can be made at HERE.

