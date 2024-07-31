Well, only 316 days until Bonnaroo 2025. And of all the music festivals I’ve been to, Bonnaroo continues to stand out as the friendliest of them all. There’s something truly special about the spirit of community at Bonnaroo that keeps drawing me back, year after year. It’s more than just a festival; it’s a reunion of friends and family from all walks of life. Our Nashville.com crew always looks forward to reconnecting with many friends we’ve met at past Bonnaroos, including our talented official photographer, Elizabeth Thorpe, who we first met at Bonnaroo well over a decade ago. See her 2024 gallery below.

The festival’s environment is both welcoming and electric, and despite the intense daytime heat this year. Luckily, the nights were perfectly comfortable, allowing us to enjoy the festivities under a starry sky. Bonnaroo made keeping attendees hydrated a top priority, providing ample water stations and shaded areas throughout the grounds. It’s this level of care and attention to detail that makes Bonnaroo feel like home every June.

Bonnaroo 2024 was packed with unforgettable performances that kept the energy soaring from start to finish. Post Malone delivered an electrifying set that had the crowd on fire. One of the highlights was Billy Strings’ surprise appearance, which sent fans into a frenzy.

The legendary Gwar took their show over the top, bringing their theatrical and explosive performance to the stage in a way that left everyone talking. The Red Hot Chili Peppers proved once again why they are rock icons, with a performance that blended classic hits and new tracks seamlessly. Fred Again’s set was a masterclass in electronic music, creating a euphoric atmosphere that had everyone dancing.

Larkin Poe, Gary Clark Jr., and Goth Babe were also among the standout acts, each bringing their unique style and passion to the stage. Larkin Poe’s bluesy rock vibes, Gary Clark Jr.’s guitar wizardry, and Goth Babe’s indie charm showcased the diversity and talent that Bonnaroo consistently delivers.

Overall, Bonnaroo 2024 was a fantastic festival experience that reinforced its reputation as one of the premiere music festivals in the country. From the diverse lineup to the incredible sense of community, Bonnaroo continues to set the standard for what a music festival should be. The dedication to creating a welcoming and unforgettable experience for attendees is evident in every aspect of the event.

A special shout-out goes to our friends from The What Podcast, the only year-round podcast dedicated to Bonnaroo. Their passion and dedication to the festival community are unmatched, and they play a crucial role in keeping the Bonnaroo spirit alive throughout the year.

In the end, Bonnaroo 2024 wasn’t just about the music; it was about coming together, celebrating life, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t wait to return next year and experience it all over again. See you there!



