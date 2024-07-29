Hootie & The Blowfish Celebrate 22x Platinum Certification

With the Summer Camp with Trucks Tour marking the first full outing in five years for Hootie & the Blowfish, the Nashville stop at Bridgestone Arena last Saturday, July 27, was cause for extra celebration. Having recently been presented with a plaque celebrating 22x Platinum certification during their appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” band members Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld were joined by the Recording Industry Association of America’s Chief Policy Officer Morna Willens ahead of this weekend’s show for a special presentation of the RIAA’s prestigious Double Diamond trophies. The honor solidifies the band’s debut album, Cracked Rear View, among the top 10 best-selling albums in all of music history.

The celebration continued as the band took the stage later in the evening. The Summer Camp with Trucks Tour runs through the fall with special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, visiting arenas, amphitheaters and select stadiums along the way, including a homecoming to Columbia, S.C.’s Colonial Life Arena for the Gamecock alumni. The band will also headline Rucker’s own Riverfront Revival Music Festival in Charleston, S.C. this October.

This year also saw the release of new music from Hootie & the Blowfish, with their rendition of “For What It’s Worth,” the timeless anthem originally penned by Stephen Stills in 1966. The chart-topping band’s version of this iconic protest song was recorded in 2017 during their studio sessions for Imperfect Circle. (listen above)

