The Red Clay Strays Signs With WME

The Red Clay Strays have signed with WME for global representation in all areas.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Red Clay Strays to the WME family,” shares Co-Head of WME’s Nashville office Jay Williams. “The talent of these guys was undeniable from the first time we were introduced to them, and we can’t wait for the rest of the world to witness it too.” The WME agent team representing The Red Clay Strays includes Williams, Aaron Tannenbaum, Alex Collignon and Kanan Vitolo.

After experiencing success with their debut album, Moment of Truth, The Red Clay Strays have expanded their online listening audience with the accomplishment of having their single, “Good Godly Woman,” reach 1 million streams. They are also soaring to new heights in the touring sector, signing on for 28 dates with the Elle King A-Freakin-Men Tour in the Spring of 2023 and 4 dates on Eric Church’s The Outsiders Revival Tour in the Summer of 2023. The band will also join the festival circuit this year, playing Mile 0 Fest, Moon Crush, Tortuga Music Festival, Hwy 30 Music Fest, Under The Big Sky, and Peacemaker Festival. More dates are to be announced soon.

The Red Clay Strays express their excitement about teaming up with WME as their touring season begins for 2023, saying, “We are extremely grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to partner with WME as we take these next steps in our career. We love the team that’s working with us and can’t wait to get ‘er going. #HBYCO”

Managed by Cody Payne of Conway Entertainment Group, Payne spoke of the new deal and how it marks a new chapter in the band’s career, saying, “I have been working with the band since 2019 and even this far in it’s been a wildly rewarding adventure. There is nothing out there like this. The character these men have is just as genuine as the music they make and the performance they give. I look forward to working with the team at WME and watching the world experience what is The Red Clay Strays.”

Last year, The Red Clay Strays released their debut album, Moment of Truth, to the masses after five years of cutting their teeth in the Gulf Coast music scene while simultaneously running the roads discovering who they are and where they belong in the world.

The Red Clay Strays are forging a new path with their spellbinding genre-bending brand of tunes, inspired by the vibrant heyday of southern music, while ushering in a new era of rock-and-roll that is as distinctive as the men who form it

Brandon Coleman (lead vocals/guitar), Drew Nix (vocals/electric guitar/harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass), and John Hall (drums), blend their unique individualities and influences to create a sound with a rare sincerity that isn’t often seen in today’s industry.