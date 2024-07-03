The Red Clay Strays’ Debut “Drowning”

The Red Clay Strays’ new song, “Drowning,” debuted today. (listen above) Written by guitarist Drew Nix, “Drowning” is a vulnerable call for help during a period of mental and emotional struggle.

Reflecting on the track, Nix shares, “In 2021 I was driving for Uber 10-12 hours a day, barely making ends meet. My wife Laurie Anne was taking on most of the chunk of the bills at the time because she had a steady job and we were still out of work mostly. I was really only making just enough to help pay rent. I remember the words and that melody coming to my mind ‘I’m drowning’ while I was headed to the gas station to pay for gas that at the time to continue Ubering. The debt was piling up and I was trying to save up for a ring at the time as well. Although I knew everything would be okay in time, it felt like I was treading water as long as I could stand. Things are much better now and I thank God every day that we don’t have to struggle like that anymore. If you feel like you’re drowning talk to somebody there’s help out there. And if God sends you a boat take it.”

“Drowning” is the third song unveiled from The Red Clay Strays’ new album, Made by These Moments, which will be released July 26 on RCA Records. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and recorded at Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, Made by These Moments is filled with the band’s signature genre-blending sound, as they meld electric rock and roll with southern soul. Across these eleven tracks, The Red Clay Strays explore fundamental elements of the human condition, reflecting on faith, love and redemption.

Of the project, lead singer Brandon Coleman shares, “Made by These Moments shines a light on overcoming the battles we face in life like loneliness, depression, and hopelessness. We hope you listen and recognize that our pain has a purpose.”

The Red Clay Strays are Brandon Coleman (lead vocals, guitar), Drew Nix (electric guitar, vocals, harmonica), Zach Rishel (electric guitar), Andrew Bishop (bass) and John Hall (drums). Formed in Mobile, AL in 2016, the group is in the midst of a breakout year, as they’re nominated Emerging Act of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Awards and continue to achieve massive success with their single, “Wondering Why.” With over 100 million streams to date, the track spent a week at #1 on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA Playlist and six-consecutive weeks at #1 on the Americana Singles chart. The song also reached #84 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, #7 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, #16 on the Billboard AAA chart and #18 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and continues to gain support across genres.

The Red Clay Strays have also made their Grand Ole Opry debut and toured extensively across the country including shows with Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Elle King and Old Crow Medicine Show. Their 3 night residency at the Ryman on September 4,5 & 6 is sold out.

