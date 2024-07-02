LISTEN: Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies”

As his Billboard Hot 100 six-week No. 1 hit with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help” becomes 2024’s longest running No. 1 – and as he prepares to return to London for his headlining BST Hyde Park debut on July 4 – East Tennessean Morgan Wallen readies “Lies Lies Lies” for release on Friday, July 5 via Big Loud / Mercury / Republic.

Written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, and Chris Tompkins, and produced by Joey Moi, “Lies Lies Lies” was originally recorded by Wallen at London’s iconic Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 5, 2023 following his sold-out show at The O2 on Dec. 3, 2023. (listen above) Recorded as part of his Abbey Road Sessions, the digital series, including “Lies Lies Lies,” was released on March 3, 2024 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Wallen’s record-breaking third studio album, One Thing At A Time.

“Lies Lies Lies” depicts the narrator’s attempt to convince a past love that he’s moved on in one breath, before admittedly deeming them all “lies” and caving into his true feelings. With Holler noting Wallen injects “a sense of tenderness and vulnerability into his delivery” with his “distinctive, charismatic drawl,” “Lies Lies Lies” has become a staple on his Pollstar and Billboard-awarded Country Tour of the Year, One Night At A Time.

Wallen will rein in the song’s release in the city where it was originally recorded, as he prepares for his first-ever headlining set at BST Hyde Park London on July 4. Featuring openers Riley Green, ERNEST, Ella Langley, Alana Sprinsteen, Zandi Holup, and more.

A portion of every ticket purchased to his live shows benefits The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), which operates on the core belief that all children deserve a chance to thrive, play, and create through sports and music. To further celebrate his Hyde Park debut, MWF has earmarked $20,000 to support London Youth Choirs (LYC). LYC’s mission is to improve access to singing and music for disadvantaged young people, and Wallen’s donation will support them to find their unique voice and to thrive through music.

As Wallen continues to tease new music, his 5X Platinum One Thing At A Time recently returned to the top of Billboard’s Country Albums chart, totaling 53 weeks spent at No. 1, the sole second-longest lead in the chart’s history, only behind Dangerous: The Double Album, which remained at No. 1 for 97 non-consecutive weeks.

His recent Post Malone collaboration “I Had Some Help” skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in just seven weeks – the quickest climb to No. 1 since Garth Brooks’ “More Than a Memory” in 2007.

