The Pretenders Rock The Blue Room In Rare Show

Fans flocked to Third Man Records’ Blue Room last Saturday (8/26) for a rare Pretenders’ show, and it’s safe to say that no one left disappointed. The venue was not only sold out but also packed to the brim, waiting to see this iconic band. Led by the still-dynamic Chrissie Hynde, the sole remaining original member, The Pretenders proved that age is just a number and that true rock stardom knows no boundaries.

At 71, Chrissie Hynde exudes a charisma and energy that would put musicians half her age to shame. Dressed in her signature style and armed with that unmistakable voice, she commanded the crowd’s attention with the grace and prowess of a seasoned performer.

The setlist was a good blend of the old and the new, (see full set list below) the classics had audience singing along, while newer tracks showcased the band’s continued evolution. Surprisingly, they didn’t play arguably their two biggest hits “Brass in Pocket” and “Back on the Chain Gang.”

Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams were spotted in the audience, a testament to the far-reaching influence of The Pretenders. Hynde gave a heartfelt shout-out to Jack White, the driving force behind Third Man Records, for providing such a unique and intimate space for their performance. Additionally, she expressed her gratitude to Dan Auerbach, the band’s recent producer.

With Chrissie Hynde as their indomitable frontwoman, The Pretenders continue to command the stage and captivate audiences, showcasing that age is no obstacle to true rock and roll spirit.

–Jerry Holthouse

SET LIST:

Losing My Sense of Taste

Turf Accountant Daddy

The Adultress

Downtown (Akron)

The Buzz

Domestic Silence

Time the Avenger

Biker

Boots of Chinese Plastic

Don’t Cut Your Hair

Gotta Wait

You Can’t Hurt a Fool

Tequila

Thumbelina

Let the Sun Come In

Junkie Walk

Precious

Tattooed Love Boys