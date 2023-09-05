Luke Combs Makes History Again

CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs once again makes history this week as he currently holds the top two spots on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—the first person to do so without another billed artist since the chart launched in 1990. This achievement comes as Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” is #1 this week—his 17th consecutive #1, yet another unprecedented feat—while his version of Tracy Chapman’s Grammy Award-wining song, “Fast Car,” is currently #2, after topping the chart earlier this summer. “Love You Anyway” reaches #1 just four weeks after “Fast Car” topped the chart, the fastest return to the top of the chart for an artist with a different song.

Combs has garnered massive success with “Fast Car” as it recently spent five consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and also reached #1 on the Hot AC chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both the Hot AC and Country charts. The song is also currently #2 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, was recently certified 2x Platinum and has garnered over 512 million global streams to date.

Combs will perform 25 U.S. stadium shows next year with his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour.” Newly confirmed stops include two nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, Santa Clara’s Levi’s® Stadium, Houston’s NRG Stadium and Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium among many others. Special guests for the Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue, while the Saturday shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

The 2024 dates follow Combs’ World Tour, which runs through this fall including upcoming sold-out shows across Europe. With 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, the tour is the largest ever for a country artist and has broken records across the globe. See below for complete tour itinerary.

A Grand Ole Opry-member and 8x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs has also partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville, expected to open summer 2024.