Grand Ole Opry To Kick Off “100” Celebration On Jan. 3

The Grand Ole Opry will usher in its 100th year on the airwaves at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the Opry’s most famous former home, with a special series of ‘Opry at the Ryman’ shows. The centennial celebration begins on Jan. 3, with the Opry’s longest-tenured member ever, Bill Anderson, officially kicking off the 100thcelebration in a show also featuring CMA Musician of the Year Charlie Worsham, Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy, Craig Morgan, and more. Additional ‘Opry at the Ryman’ shows are scheduled for Jan. 4, 10, 11 and 17 and will feature performances by Opry members Kelsea Ballerini (1/10), Henry Cho (1/11), Ashley McBryde (1/10), Gary Mule Deer (1/17), Steve Wariner (1/10), Lainey Wilson (1/11), and more. The Opry will return to its permanent home, the Grand Ole Opry House, for shows beginning Jan. 18. For a full Opry 100 schedule and tickets, visit here.

Beginning with the first Opry show of 2025, the “Opry 100” celebration will pay tribute to the artists, fans and songs that have cemented the Opry as the cultural heart and home of country music since its debut on WSM radio in 1925.

To celebrate the milestone, The Ryman will unveil a new Opry 100 exhibition, which will also debut on Jan. 3 as part of the Ryman daytime tours. The exhibit chronicles the Opry’s extraordinary journey over the past century, from its inception as a radio broadcast to becoming an iconic cornerstone of country music and American culture. Visitors will experience a multimedia display with a dynamic collection of artifacts and rare photographs, highlighting pivotal moments in Opry history and legendary entertainers, including Roy Acuff, Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Charlie Daniels, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Dolly Parton, Ricky Skaggs and Hank Williams.

