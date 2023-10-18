The Mavericks Announce New North American Tour dates

The Mavericks have announced a number of new North American tour dates to their spring 2024 schedule, with plans for a two night run at the Ryman with support from Hogslop String Band (Dec. 1) and Maggie Rose (Dec. 2). GET TICKETS HERE.

The Mavericks’ live show, which fuses rock, latin, Tex-Mex, norteño and salsa varieties, has earned the group worldwide recognition as “America’s greatest live dance band.” In 2021, the band further expanded its musical palette with the release of its first all-Spanish language album, En Español, which notched #1 debuts on Billboard’s “Latin Pop Albums” chart, the iTunes and Amazon Latin Music charts, and became the first-ever album landing simultaneously in the Top-10 of the Americana and Latin Music charts.

The group is currently on the road in support of its widely-celebrated 10th Anniversary In Time Deluxe Reissue, which includes all 14 original tracks, plus never-before-released single “Tonight Is The Night,” the group’s take on Glen Campbell’s “Gentle On My Mind,” and a rare conjunto version of “Ven Hacia Mi.”

The band is fronted by Cuban-American vocalist Raul Malo, the driving swing of drummer Paul Deakin, the masterful playing of guitarist Eddie Perez, and eccentric style of keyboardist Jerry Dale McFadden.