Wynonna
Wynonna

Wynonna To Film Special At Opry

Jerry Holthouse October 17, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 40 Views

After hosting NBC’s “Christmas at the Opry” at the Grand Ole Opry House and accepting the Country Champion Award at the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards” from the Grand Ole Opry House stage, Wynonna will return to the home of country music again to perform on the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday, November 14, 2023. 

Wynonna’s performance will be filmed for an OPRY LIVE special, “A Tribute To The Judds,” which will also feature performances captured on the Opry stage throughout the fall of artists included on the album A Tribute To The Judds, scheduled for release October 27, including Lainey Wilson (“Mama He’s Crazy”), Ashley McBryde, Shelly Fairchild (“Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain”), Mandy Barnett, Emily West (“I Know Where I’m Going”) and Jamey Johnson, Ella Langley (“Young Love (Strong Love)”).

The Judds OPRY LIVE special will air Dec. 2 on Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The Opry show will be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie’s Roadhouse, and the show’s flagship radio home, WSM Radio.

The two-hour “Christmas at the Opry,” hosted by Wynonna, will air on NBC on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and on Peacock on December 8 featuring an all-star lineup including Opry members Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina and Chris Janson as well as Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

BMLG Partners With Toby Keith On “Don’t Let The Old Man In”

BMLG Records today announces a partnership with singer, songwriter, entertainer and entrepreneur Toby Keith for …