 


June 
2025

CMA Music Festival

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X

TICKETS
Thru
Dec

Grand Ole Opry

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Thru
April

Nashville Predators

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Country Music Cruise Raises $90,000 For HOF
(l. to r.) – Mike Jason, StarVista LIVE President/Country Music Cruise Executive Producer; Ben Hall, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum VP of Development; winners Eric Blankenship of All Access Coach and Danny Hamilton; and Craig Campbell, Campbell Entertainment. Photo by Tom Konisiewicz

Country Music Cruise Raises $90,000 For HOF

The Country Music Cruise and parent company StarVista LIVE announced a charitable relationship with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum last year, and the generous patrons on last week’s sold-out sailing raised an astounding $90,000 for the Museum’s nonprofit mission of preserving the history of country music and making it broadly accessible to a global audience.

Two beautiful Gibson guitars were autographed by artists performing on this year’s cruise and sold via live auction prior to Neal McCoy taking the stage Friday night. One guitar was purchased for $40,000, and the other raised $50,000. Each winner was also presented a complimentary Honor Society membership to the Museum, which includes an invitation to its exclusive Medallion Ceremony, the annual induction of new Country Music Hall of Fame members.

The Country Music Cruise offers more than 100 live and unforgettable performances in seven venues throughout the week with John Michael Montgomery, Deana Carter, The Bellamy Brothers, Diamond Rio, Neal McCoy, and Home Free headlining the ship’s World Stage. The exciting lineup also included Moe Bandy, Gene Watson, T.G. Sheppard, John Berry, Wade Hayes, Jimmy Fortune, The Isaacs, The Malpass Brothers, Jamie O’Neal, Lacy J. Dalton, Mo Pitney, Gil Grand, Chuck Mead, 50 Shades of Hay, and James Carothers.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Charley Crockett Announces "Lonesome Drifter," Out March 14

Charley Crockett Announces “Lonesome Drifter,” Out March 14

Charley Crockett has announced his new album Lonesome Drifter, out March 14, his official debut …

Bonnaroo Featured Artist: Jack’s Mannequin

This week’s Bonnaroo Featured Artist is Jack’s Mannequin! This alternative pop rock group band formed …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL