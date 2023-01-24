The Grand Ole Opry Celebrates Dolly Parton

The Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 77th birthday of Opry member Dolly Parton, one of country music’s greatest global ambassadors, on Saturday’s two shows at the Ryman Auditorium. Among those who performed included Chapel Hart, John Conlee, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent and Chris Young.

Chapel Hart performed Parton’s “Jolene” as well as their answer song “You Can Have Him, Jolene” before singing a Parton-inspired version of “Happy Birthday.” The Opry square dancers donned Dolly hair and joined the trio on its new Loretta Lynn “Fist City” answer, “Welcome To Fist City.”

A portion of the night’s ticket sales will be donated to the Opry Trust Fund in Parton’s honor. For more than 50 years, the fund has assisted members of the country music community in need.

The Opry will conclude its special one-month run at the Ryman Auditorium next week with another two-show Saturday night before returning to the Grand Ole Opry House in February.