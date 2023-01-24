Photo by Jeff Johnson

Chris Young’s “Looking For You” One Of Radio’s Most Added

Jerry Holthouse January 23, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 5 Views

Chris Young and the RCA Nashville team have landed “Looking For You,” the singer/songwriter’s first solo single in over three years, among the most-added songs at country radio this week. “Looking For You” tallies a total 59 combined Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase first week stations including spins on Sirius XM’s The Highway.

Written by Young with Chris DeStefano, James McNair and Emily Weisband and produced by Young and DeStefano, “Looking For You” is the follow-up to back-to-back No. 1s “Famous Friends” and “At The End Of A Bar.” The hypnotic new song, which debuts at #48 on Billboard, leans heavily on a romantic lyrical twist

Watch the official music video, directed by Peter Zavadil above. Chris stars in the action-packed clip and his 2015 Dodge Challenger, first featured in the music video for his triple-platinum smash “I’m Comin’ Over,” makes a return appearance to the screen as well.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Nickel Creek Back After Nine Years

GRAMMY Award-winning trio, Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—will release …