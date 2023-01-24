MacKenzie Porter SignS With CAA

Rising Big Loud Records artist MacKenzie Porter has signed with talent agency CAA. The 2022 American Music Awards nominee will be represented by the company’s Bennett Beckner and Jeff Krones.

“I am so excited to call CAA my new home,” Porter shares with MusicRow. “We have been building the perfect team, and it feels complete with Jeff and Bennett joining the family. We will have new music coming this year, and I can’t wait to work alongside CAA to bring it to the stage!”

Porter has brought her energy filled set list to countless festivals and tours alike, notably joining bills alongside superstars Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Chris Lane, Rascal Flatts, as well as labelmate Dallas Smith. In her new partnership with CAA, she will be now take her “crisp, crystalline vocals and elegant set” (Digital Journal) to more audiences than ever before.

In 2022, Porter made a distinct mark on the genre both domestically and internationally with collaborator and friend Dustin Lynch and their six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You,” amplifying her reputation as a record-breaking new talent. Porter is the first Canadian female this century to have five #1 songs at Canadian country radio, is the only female since Shania Twain to land three back-to-back #1s at Canadian country radio and earned a crossover Top 10 at Canadian pop radio – a first since 2003 for a Canadian country artist.