LISTEN: Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town.”

Jerry Holthouse May 23, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 0 Views

Current reigning ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean just released his new single, “Try That In A Small Town.” It’s the latest music released from Aldean’s forthcoming new album and follows his national television debut performance of another new track, “Tough Crowd.” “Try That In A Small Town” was produced by Michael Knox and written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Kelley Lovelace, and Neil Thrasher.

The two new songs follow the multi-Platinum entertainer’s 10th career studio album, MACON, GEORGIA, which featured 20 new songs and an additional 10 live tracks. The album earned the Georgia-native critical prais and featured his 27th career-charting #1 single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” as well “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood – which in addition to earning Grammy and Billboard nominations, won ACM, CMT, and iHeart Awards.

