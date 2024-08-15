Full Schedule For AMERICANAFEST 2024 Revealed

The 24th annual AMERICANAFEST will take place in Nashville from September 17-21, 2024, for five days of discovery, insight and connections. AMERICANAFEST showcases hundreds of artists and bands throughout many notable venues. The event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues. The Americana Honors & Awards celebrates luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE!
Below are some additional AMERICANAFEST events and below that is a complete list of showcasing artists.
Business Conference: This year’s 60+ conference panels will touch on a variety of themes, including artist interviews, an inside look at the music industry, diversity within the genre, and Continuing Legal Education.
The Lone Bellow with the Nashville Symphony: Experience the Lone Bellow performing live, orchestrated versions of their best-known songs at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This event is separately ticketed. (Tuesday at 7:30 pm)
Songs of Yellowstone: Music supervisor Andrea von Foerster will lead discussions about the role and visibility of Americana music in shows like Yellowstone. Select artists will also perform their songs heard in the show. This special event at City Winery is open to attendees with Silver and Festival Passes only. (Wednesday at 2 pm)
Salt Lick Incubator’s Burger & Beer Hang: Salt Lick Incubator is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist development organization supporting aspiring musicians in the early stages of their creative journeys. The Incubator seeks to help these musicians develop artistically, sustain their well-being, and forge viable sustainable careers. The organization was founded by Roger Brown and is led by Liza Levy. To celebrate AMERICANAFEST Salt Lick Incubator will be hosting a hang at the historic Brown’s Diner with free food and beer. All AMERICANAFEST participants and wristband holders are welcome, but must RSVP to Partners@saltlickubcubator.org (Wednesday, 10:30 pm)
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats + My Morning Jacket at Ascend Amphitheater: As co-headliners, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket will deliver equal-length sets, swapping performance order with each show. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This AMERICANAFEST special event is separately ticketed. (Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm)
AMERICANAFEST at the Bluebird Café: AMERICANAFEST will proudly present three songwriters in the round at the historic Bluebird Café. Thursday’s lineup includes Matt Joe Gow, Sydney Quiseng, and Robert Vincent. Friday’s lineup includes Suzy Bogguss, Robert Earl Keen, and Adam Wright. Saturday’s lineup, presented in partnership with SESAC, includes Heidi Feek, James Hatem, and the Young Fables. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged. Go to the AMERICANAFEST app for more details. (Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6 pm)
OUTlaw Queer Country: Get down at the Lipstick Lounge for their first AMERICANAFEST show, featuring an all-star lineup of queer country performers and a special screening of the new documentary, Lavender Outlaws. Brought to you by OUTlaw Pride and the folks behind the 2023 Queer Cowpoke Roundup. (Thursday at 12 pm)
A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month: The Americana Music Association celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in conjunction with Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce and Telemundo. The special gathering in City Winery Lounge features performances by Rachel Rodriguez, Rico Del Oro and Veronique Medrano. (Thursday, 4 pm)
Relix at AMERICANAFEST: Relix returns to AMERICANAFEST with incredible official showcases at Brooklyn Bowl. This year’s lineup includes Greensky Bluegrass, Donavon Frankenreiter and Hiss Golden Messenger. (Thursday at 7 pm)
Musician’s Corner: Musicians Corner is a great way to spend an evening in Nashville. Enjoy outdoor music at the beautiful Centennial Parkm, featuring artisan vendors, food trucks and Kidsville. This year’s AMERICANAFEST lineup includes Kaitlin Butts, The Dead Tongues, Tommy Prine, Malena Cadiz and Theo Lawrence. (Friday, 5 pm to 8:45 pm)
Hooks, Lines & Singers: 30A Songwriters Presents: The 30A Songwriters Festival is a unique cultural event in the South Walton community in Florida – a destination known not only for its beautiful beaches, but also for its creative excellence. Join the festival’s production team at Analog at Hutton Hotel for a night of showcases featuring Ruthie Foster, Tim Easton, Kim Richey, and Shannon McNally. Hosted by Webb Wilder. (Friday at 7 pm)
Vance Joy at Ascend Amphitheater: Vance Joy is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, dream your life away, with a headlining show at Ascend Amphitheater. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This AMERICANAFEST special event is separately ticketed. (Friday at 8 pm)
Full List of AMERICANAFEST 2024 Official Showcasing Artists
A.J. Lee & Blue Summit
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Adam Wright
Alice Kristiansen
Alicia Blue
Amy Helm
Amythyst Kiah
Angel White
Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail
Arkansauce
Armchair Boogie
Ashley Monroe
Ben Sollee
Bendigo Fletcher
BettySoo
Big Richard
Billy Keane
The Bones of J.R. Jones
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Bryan Simpson
The Cactus Blossoms
Caitlin Cannon
Caitlyn Smith
Calder Allen
Caleb Lee Hutchinson
Cassandra Lewis
Chatham County Line
Chloe Kimes
Chris Acker
Chris Smither
Christian Lee Hutson
Clay Street Unit
Clover County
Colby Acuff
Coleman Jennings
Creekbed Carter Hogan
Cris Jacobs
Cristina Vane
Crowe Boys
Crys Matthews
Dale Hollow
Daniel Nunnelee
Danielle Nicole
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones
The Dead Tongues
Donavon Frankenreiter
The Droptines
Emily Barker
Emily Nenni
Everette
Fancy Hagood
Freight Train Foxes
Gabe Lee
Gaby Moreno
Gina Venier
Grayson Capps
Grayson Jenkins
Greensky Bluegrass
Greenwood Rye
Hannah Juanita
Harper O’Neill
Heidi Feek
The HercuLeons (John Cowan & Andrea Zonn)
Hiss Golden Messenger
Holler Choir
Humbird
India Ramey
Jade Jackson
Jalan Crossland
James Hatem
Jana Mila
Jason Eady
Jason Scott & the High Heat
The Jeff Crosby Band
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
Jesper Lindell
Jess Nolan
Jim Lauderdale and The Game Changers
Jobi Riccio
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
John Hollier
John Oates Acoustic Band
Jon Muq
Jonah Kagen
Jontavious Willis
Jordie Lane
JP Harris
Judy Blank
Julian Taylor
Julie Williams
Justin Golden
Kade Hoffman
Kaïa Kater
Kaitlin Butts
Kashus Culpepper
Kelsey Waldon
Ken Pomeroy
Ken Yates
The Kentucky Gentlemen
Kevin Gordon
Kevn Kinney
Kiely Connell
Kim Richey
Kimmi Bitter
The Kody Norris Show
Kristina Murray
Laci Kaye Booth
The Langan Band
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Laurel Lewis
Lawrence Rothman
Leyla McCalla
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road
Lindi Ortega
Lizzie No
Lou Hazel
Madi Diaz
Madisen Ward
Mae Estes
MAJOR.
Malena Cadiz
Malin Pettersen
Margo Cilker
Mary Bragg
Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harris
Massy Ferguson
Matt Joe Gow
Mattie Schell
Max Gomez
Max McNown
The McCrary Sisters
Melissa Carper
Mike Farris
Mindy Smith
Missy Raines & Allegheny
MJ Lenderman
MT Jones
Natalie Hemby
Neko Case
Niall McCabe
Nick Taylor
Noeline Hofmann
Nolan Taylor
Oliver Wood + Band
Paisley Fields
Parker Millsap
Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves
Paul Thorn
Paula Cole
Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls
Pi Jacobs
The Pleasures
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Rachel Cole
Regina Ferguson
Reid Haughton
Rett Madison
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
Rissi Palmer
Robert Earl Keen
Robert Jon & the Wreck
Robert Vincent
Ruth Moody
Ruthie Collins
Ruthie Foster
Sam Morrow
Sam Outlaw
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Sean McConnell
Secret Emchy Society
Shane Smith & the Saints
Shannon McNally
Shawna Thompson
Shay Martin Lovette
She Returns From War
Shemekia Copeland
Silvana Estrada
Sixpence None the Richer
Sonia Leigh
Sophie Gault
St Catherine’s Child
The Steel Wheels
Steinza
Steve Poltz
Sugaray Rayford
Suzy Bogguss
Swamp Dogg
Sydney Quiseng
T Bone Burnett
A Tale of Two
Tami Neilson
Taylor Ashton
Taylor Hunnicutt
Teddy & the Rough Riders
Tenille Townes
Theo Lawrence
Tim Easton
Tommy Prine
Tophouse
Tray Wellington Band
Twisted Pine
Tyler Halverson
Uncle Lucius
Valley James
Vandoliers
Vanessa Collier
Vincent Neil Emerson
Waxahatchee
Waylon Wyatt
Wesley Dean
Whitney Rose
The Wild Feathers
Willie Watson
Wonder Women of Country (Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper & Brennen Leigh)
Wood Box Heroes
The Woods
Wyatt Ellis
The Young Fables
ZG Smith
