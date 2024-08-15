Full Schedule For AMERICANAFEST 2024 Revealed

The 24th annual AMERICANAFEST will take place in Nashville from September 17-21, 2024, for five days of discovery, insight and connections. AMERICANAFEST showcases hundreds of artists and bands throughout many notable venues. The event also features a first-rate industry conference, bringing together the top tier of the music business to discuss current industry topics and issues. The Americana Honors & Awards celebrates luminaries and welcomes the next generation of trailblazers while offering one-of-a-kind performance pairings at Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE!

Below are some additional AMERICANAFEST events and below that is a complete list of showcasing artists.

Business Conference: This year’s 60+ conference panels will touch on a variety of themes, including artist interviews, an inside look at the music industry, diversity within the genre, and Continuing Legal Education.

The Lone Bellow with the Nashville Symphony: Experience the Lone Bellow performing live, orchestrated versions of their best-known songs at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This event is separately ticketed. (Tuesday at 7:30 pm)

Songs of Yellowstone: Music supervisor Andrea von Foerster will lead discussions about the role and visibility of Americana music in shows like Yellowstone. Select artists will also perform their songs heard in the show. This special event at City Winery is open to attendees with Silver and Festival Passes only. (Wednesday at 2 pm)

Salt Lick Incubator’s Burger & Beer Hang: Salt Lick Incubator is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit artist development organization supporting aspiring musicians in the early stages of their creative journeys. The Incubator seeks to help these musicians develop artistically, sustain their well-being, and forge viable sustainable careers. The organization was founded by Roger Brown and is led by Liza Levy. To celebrate AMERICANAFEST Salt Lick Incubator will be hosting a hang at the historic Brown’s Diner with free food and beer. All AMERICANAFEST participants and wristband holders are welcome, but must RSVP to Partners@saltlickubcubator.org (Wednesday, 10:30 pm)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats + My Morning Jacket at Ascend Amphitheater: As co-headliners, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and My Morning Jacket will deliver equal-length sets, swapping performance order with each show. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This AMERICANAFEST special event is separately ticketed. (Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm)

AMERICANAFEST at the Bluebird Café: AMERICANAFEST will proudly present three songwriters in the round at the historic Bluebird Café. Thursday’s lineup includes Matt Joe Gow, Sydney Quiseng, and Robert Vincent. Friday’s lineup includes Suzy Bogguss, Robert Earl Keen, and Adam Wright. Saturday’s lineup, presented in partnership with SESAC, includes Heidi Feek, James Hatem, and the Young Fables. Due to limited seating, reservations are strongly encouraged. Go to the AMERICANAFEST app for more details. (Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 6 pm)

OUTlaw Queer Country: Get down at the Lipstick Lounge for their first AMERICANAFEST show, featuring an all-star lineup of queer country performers and a special screening of the new documentary, Lavender Outlaws. Brought to you by OUTlaw Pride and the folks behind the 2023 Queer Cowpoke Roundup. (Thursday at 12 pm)

A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month: The Americana Music Association celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in conjunction with Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce and Telemundo. The special gathering in City Winery Lounge features performances by Rachel Rodriguez, Rico Del Oro and Veronique Medrano. (Thursday, 4 pm)

Relix at AMERICANAFEST: Relix returns to AMERICANAFEST with incredible official showcases at Brooklyn Bowl. This year’s lineup includes Greensky Bluegrass, Donavon Frankenreiter and Hiss Golden Messenger. (Thursday at 7 pm)

Musician’s Corner: Musicians Corner is a great way to spend an evening in Nashville. Enjoy outdoor music at the beautiful Centennial Parkm, featuring artisan vendors, food trucks and Kidsville. This year’s AMERICANAFEST lineup includes Kaitlin Butts, The Dead Tongues, Tommy Prine, Malena Cadiz and Theo Lawrence. (Friday, 5 pm to 8:45 pm)

Hooks, Lines & Singers: 30A Songwriters Presents: The 30A Songwriters Festival is a unique cultural event in the South Walton community in Florida – a destination known not only for its beautiful beaches, but also for its creative excellence. Join the festival’s production team at Analog at Hutton Hotel for a night of showcases featuring Ruthie Foster, Tim Easton, Kim Richey, and Shannon McNally. Hosted by Webb Wilder. (Friday at 7 pm)

Vance Joy at Ascend Amphitheater: Vance Joy is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, dream your life away, with a headlining show at Ascend Amphitheater. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Americana Music Foundation. This AMERICANAFEST special event is separately ticketed. (Friday at 8 pm)

Full List of AMERICANAFEST 2024 Official Showcasing Artists

A.J. Lee & Blue Summit

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Adam Wright

Alice Kristiansen

Alicia Blue

Amy Helm

Amythyst Kiah

Angel White

Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail

Arkansauce

Armchair Boogie

Ashley Monroe

Ben Sollee

Bendigo Fletcher

BettySoo

Big Richard

Billy Keane

The Bones of J.R. Jones

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Bryan Simpson

The Cactus Blossoms

Caitlin Cannon

Caitlyn Smith

Calder Allen

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Cassandra Lewis

Chatham County Line

Chloe Kimes

Chris Acker

Chris Smither

Christian Lee Hutson

Clay Street Unit

Clover County

Colby Acuff

Coleman Jennings

Creekbed Carter Hogan

Cris Jacobs

Cristina Vane

Crowe Boys

Crys Matthews

Dale Hollow

Daniel Nunnelee

Danielle Nicole

Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore with the Guilty Ones

The Dead Tongues

Donavon Frankenreiter

The Droptines

Emily Barker

Emily Nenni

Everette

Fancy Hagood

Freight Train Foxes

Gabe Lee

Gaby Moreno

Gina Venier

Grayson Capps

Grayson Jenkins

Greensky Bluegrass

Greenwood Rye

Hannah Juanita

Harper O’Neill

Heidi Feek

The HercuLeons (John Cowan & Andrea Zonn)

Hiss Golden Messenger

Holler Choir

Humbird

India Ramey

Jade Jackson

Jalan Crossland

James Hatem

Jana Mila

Jason Eady

Jason Scott & the High Heat

The Jeff Crosby Band

Jenny Don’t & The Spurs

Jesper Lindell

Jess Nolan

Jim Lauderdale and The Game Changers

Jobi Riccio

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

John Hollier

John Oates Acoustic Band

Jon Muq

Jonah Kagen

Jontavious Willis

Jordie Lane

JP Harris

Judy Blank

Julian Taylor

Julie Williams

Justin Golden

Kade Hoffman

Kaïa Kater

Kaitlin Butts

Kashus Culpepper

Kelsey Waldon

Ken Pomeroy

Ken Yates

The Kentucky Gentlemen

Kevin Gordon

Kevn Kinney

Kiely Connell

Kim Richey

Kimmi Bitter

The Kody Norris Show

Kristina Murray

Laci Kaye Booth

The Langan Band

Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams

Laurel Lewis

Lawrence Rothman

Leyla McCalla

Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road

Lindi Ortega

Lizzie No

Lou Hazel

Madi Diaz

Madisen Ward

Mae Estes

MAJOR.

Malena Cadiz

Malin Pettersen

Margo Cilker

Mary Bragg

Mary Gauthier with Jaimee Harris

Massy Ferguson

Matt Joe Gow

Mattie Schell

Max Gomez

Max McNown

The McCrary Sisters

Melissa Carper

Mike Farris

Mindy Smith

Missy Raines & Allegheny

MJ Lenderman

MT Jones

Natalie Hemby

Neko Case

Niall McCabe

Nick Taylor

Noeline Hofmann

Nolan Taylor

Oliver Wood + Band

Paisley Fields

Parker Millsap

Paul McDonald & The Mourning Doves

Paul Thorn

Paula Cole

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

Pi Jacobs

The Pleasures

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Rachel Cole

Regina Ferguson

Reid Haughton

Rett Madison

Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Rissi Palmer

Robert Earl Keen

Robert Jon & the Wreck

Robert Vincent

Ruth Moody

Ruthie Collins

Ruthie Foster

Sam Morrow

Sam Outlaw

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Sean McConnell

Secret Emchy Society

Shane Smith & the Saints

Shannon McNally

Shawna Thompson

Shay Martin Lovette

She Returns From War

Shemekia Copeland

Silvana Estrada

Sixpence None the Richer

Sonia Leigh

Sophie Gault

St Catherine’s Child

The Steel Wheels

Steinza

Steve Poltz

Sugaray Rayford

Suzy Bogguss

Swamp Dogg

Sydney Quiseng

T Bone Burnett

A Tale of Two

Tami Neilson

Taylor Ashton

Taylor Hunnicutt

Teddy & the Rough Riders

Tenille Townes

Theo Lawrence

Tim Easton

Tommy Prine

Tophouse

Tray Wellington Band

Twisted Pine

Tyler Halverson

Uncle Lucius

Valley James

Vandoliers

Vanessa Collier

Vincent Neil Emerson

Waxahatchee

Waylon Wyatt

Wesley Dean

Whitney Rose

The Wild Feathers

Willie Watson

Wonder Women of Country (Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper & Brennen Leigh)

Wood Box Heroes

The Woods

Wyatt Ellis

The Young Fables

ZG Smith

