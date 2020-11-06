The 54th Annual CMA Awards Announce Additional Performers

The Country Music Association has revealed additional performers for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards.” Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, Jenee Fleenor, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice, Keith Urban, and Morgan Wallen are set to take the star-studded stage on Country Music’s Biggest Night™. Hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” will broadcast live from Nashville’s Music City Center Wednesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months,” says Robert Deaton, CMA Awards Executive Producer. “As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first ‘CMA Awards Banquet & Show’ from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment. We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year.”

Nominees this year including Brothers Osborne, reigning CMA Musician of the Year Fleenor, and reigning CMA New Artist of the Year and previously announced performer Ashley McBryde will come together with Aldean and Bentley for the first time to perform an epic, multi-song show opening tribute to Charlie Daniels.

Four-time nominated duo this year Dan + Shay will be joined by Bieber, making the world television premiere of their three-time nominated “10,000 Hours.” Three-time nominee this year Urban invites viewers to Australia for a special intimate performance of “God Whispered Your Name.” Nominee this year Allen performs his chart-topping hit “Best Shot” in addition to presenting the 2020 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to trailblazing legend Charley Pride.

Nominated group this year Little Big Town pays a sweet tribute to Kenny Rogers, while nominee this year Pardi throws it back to perform in honor of Joe Diffie. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the iconic film “Urban Cowboy,” two-time nominated group this year Old Dominion performs Johnny Lee’s “Looking for Love.”

Nominated two times this year, Andress is set to perform her CMA Song of the Year nominated “More Hearts Than Mine,” while four-time nominee this year Pearce and two-time nominee this year Brice come together to perform their CMA Song, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year nominated “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” And nominee this year Wallen takes the stage to perform “More Than My Hometown.”