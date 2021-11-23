The 2022 Grammy Nominations Are In!

The Recording Academy has announced its all of the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, set to air on Monday, January 31st on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Go to 8:45 in the video above to see all of the nominations in every category from start to finish. The Country, Americana and Bluegrass nominations are listed below.

Best Country Album

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name”— Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry,” Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret,” Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Béla Fleck

“Same Devil,” Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon,” Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry,” Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer,” Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

“Downhill From Everywhere,” Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings,” John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons,” Los Lobos

“Outside Child,” Allison Russell

“Stand For Myself,” Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal,” Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart,” Béla Fleck

“A Tribute To Bill Monroe,” The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions),” Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See,” Rhonda Vincent