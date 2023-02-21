Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories Drops March 17

Ahead of what would have been Fred Rogers 95th birthday on March 20, GRAMMY and Emmy winning music producer Dennis Scott is preparing to reissue a special deluxe version on March 17 of the 2019 album, Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories, his second recorded collection of Fred’s original music by way of Bob Frank Distribution & The Orchard (orcd.co/ThankYouMisterRogers) and ThankYouMisterRogers.com. Originally released in 2019, the album features recordings from music icons like Micky Dolenz, Sandi Patty, Vanessa Williams, Jim Brickman, Jon Secada, Lee Greenwood, Rita Wilson, Tom Bergeron, The Cowsills, Jaci Velasquez, Kellie Pickler, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. The new deluxe reissue will include a newly recorded version of “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” by singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Parker Hastings, along with artist interviews, and track commentary.

Thank You, Mister Rogers: Music & Memories has won several awards including the Parent’s Choice Award, National Parenting Products Award, Family Choice Award, Hot Diggity Award, and was a nominee of American Association of Independent Music’s Libera Award.

Scott also recorded and produced Songs From The Neighborhood – The Music of Mister Rogers, which won a GRAMMY® award in 2006 for Best Musical Album for Children, and featured recordings from music icons Crystal Gayle, Ricky Skaggs, Jon Secada, Amy Grant, CeCe Winans and others.

“During the making of Fred’s album I had the opportunity to speak with people from all walks of life,” Scott said. “Everyone agrees that we need Mister Rogers now more than ever. They miss him as well as his music.”

Producer Dennis Scott has almost single-handedly been the one person who has consistently raised up the music of Fred Rogers, and is responsible for spearheading such efforts as helping Fred receive the ASCAP Deems Taylor Television Broadcast Award, lobbied and succeeded in getting a special entry about Fred Rogers read into the Congressional Record, and is currently leading a grassroots effort along with Emmy® award winning American TV Personality Tom Bergeron (America’s Funniest Videos, Dancing with the Stars), and gospel singer Sandi Patty, to induct Fred Rogers into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. By way of a Change.org petition, Scott has amassed more than 2,300 signatures, and is again calling on the public and music community for more support.