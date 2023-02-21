IBMA Partners With Béla Fleck To Offer Scholarship

In conjunction with its February “Catch the Bluegrass Wave” membership drive, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) is partnering with Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Camp to offer a full scholarship for this year’s camp to a lucky IBMA member. This scholarship, valued at $1,100 will cover tuition, lodging, and meals. Applications are open until March 1 at www.blueridgebanjocamp.com.

Béla Fleck’s Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, Vol. 4, which takes place August 15-20 in Brevard, North Carolina, includes in-depth instruction with a faculty handpicked by Béla including Tony Trischka, Kristin Scott Benson, Adam Larrabee, Greg Liszt, and Mark Schatz. The curriculum is curated for eager students in the intermediate to advanced levels, but rest assured that players at any level and any age will gain indispensable knowledge and a new skill set.

As part of its stated mission and values, the IBMA is proud to partner with Blue Ridge Banjo Camp to show leadership in the bluegrass community, support education programs, and make bluegrass more accessible to a wider audience.

“We are especially honored to work with Blue Ridge Banjo Camp on this scholarship selection,” IBMA Executive Director Pat Morris said. “Supporting bluegrass education is always top of mind for our organization. IBMA and BRBC share a common vision to bring together passionate bluegrass fans, strengthen our music’s rich traditions, and inspire each other into new musical and professional horizons.”

For more information about the camp, visit www.blueridgebanjocamp.com or email info@blueridgebanjocamp.com.