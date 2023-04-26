Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting, May 20, 2023

Tennessee whiskey fans have one more reason to celebrate. Over 30 distilleries from the Tennessee Whiskey Trail will join for the “Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting” at The Green by Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The 2nd Annual event coincides with International Tennessee Whiskey Day and will offer four days of whiskey events including a Blend Your Own Bottle, a roundtrip tour and BBQ at Jack Daniel’s, a Pre-party at Ole Smoky, the Grand Tasting, and a Women in Whiskey Brunch. Presented by Tennessee Whiskey Trail and Half Full Productions.

“The Tennessee Whiskey Trail represents the best spirits this state has to offer, and we’re thrilled to bring this event back in year two with a week-long celebration to immerse our guests and savor all the spirits of Tennessee,” said Charity Toombs, Executive Director of the Tennessee Distillers Guild.

Participating Distilleries include:

● Old Dominick Distillery

● Old Glory Distilling Company

● Pennington Distilling Company

● Nashville Barrel Company

● Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery

● Corsair Distillery

● Big Machine Distillery

● Tennessee Legend Distillery

● Ole Smoky Distillery

● Nashville Craft Distillery

● Leiper’s Fork Distillery

● Company Distilling

● Prichard’s Distillery

● Jack Daniel’s Distillery

● Nearest Green Distillery

● Cascade Hollow (George Dickel)

● Short Mountain Distillery

● Chattanooga Whiskey

● Gate 11 Distillery

● Brushy Mountain Distillery

● Knox Whiskey Works

● PostModern Spirits

● Old Tennessee Distilling Company

● Junction 35 Spirits

● Old Forge Distillery

● Sugarlands Distilling Company

● Bootleggers Distillery

● Lost State Distilling

Attendees can participate in one or all the different events including:

Festival Itinerary:

●May 15 – 21 – Special Pours & Cocktails at various Industry partners (see website for full list)

●May 16 – 21 – Chef and Spirit Paired Dinners (see website for full list)

●May 18, Thursday, 6 PM – Blend Your Own Bottle Experience at Pennington Distilling Co.

●May 19, Friday, 9 AM – 4 PM – Jack Daniel’s Tour, Tasting, and BBQ on the Hill including roundtrip transportation to Lynchburg, TN

●May 19, Friday, 5 PM – Ole Smoky Pre-party with live music and seasonal tastings

●May 20, Saturday, 1 PM – TN Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting VIP / GA at 2 PM

●May 21, Sunday, 11 AM – Women in Whiskey Brunch, tasting, and panel meet & greet at Bourbon Steak

Event Details:

●THURSDAY, May 18 – Blend Your Own Bottle Experience – Pennington Distilling Co. – “The Davidson Reserve Blend Your Own Bottle Experience,” a new sensory adventure for whiskey enthusiasts. Pennington Distilling Company’s knowledgeable staff of blenders guide the guests through their personalized adventure of blending their unique Tennessee Whiskey from select aged barrels in our rick house. The ticket includes all instructions and materials, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar during the experience, and a customized 750mL bottle of your personal blend. Tickets are $199 and are limited to the first 50.

●FRIDAY, May 19 – Jack Daniel’s Tour, Tasting, and BBQ on the Hill Experience – Join the Jack Daniel’s Distilling team for a special tour, tasting, and BBQ on The Hill as part of the TN Whiskey Trail Experience. Buses depart at 9 am and will return by 4 pm. Enjoy a full day of education, touring, tasting, a BBQ lunch with live music, and a meet & greet with Jack Daniel’s Distillers. Roundtrip Transportation included to Lynchburg, TN. Tickets are $129 and are limited to the first 300.

●FRIDAY, May 19 – Ole Smoky Pre-party – Ole Smoky at 6th & Peabody is inviting all the participating Distillers and the public to a pre-party including tastings, live music, and food available for purchase. No tickets are required to attend this event.

●SATURDAY, May 20 – General Admission – TN Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting – Admission includes a souvenir tasting Glencairn glass to enjoy samples from all the TN Whiskey Trail Distilleries in one place, an opportunity to purchase bottles to go, live music, food tastings from featured chefs released throughout the evening with dishes including TN Whiskey, a cigar lounge, and interactive games. Tickets are $79 and are limited to 2000.

●SATURDAY, May 20 – VIP TN Whiskey Trail Experience Grand Tasting – Admission includes early entry at 1 PM, all General Admission benefits, and a VIP area with seating, tastings, small bites, and a subscription to BOURBON+ Magazine. Tickets are $169 and are limited to the first 300.

●SUNDAY, May 21 – Women in Whiskey Brunch on International TN Whiskey Day- In celebration of International TN Whiskey Day, enjoy a delicious brunch with beautiful views from atop the JW Marriott in the Bourbon Steak including a tasting flight from the top women representing TN Whiskey – Panel Guests TBA. Cash bar for additional alcoholic beverages available. Hosted by Straight Up 615 Cary Ann Fuller. Tickets are $159 and are limited to the first 100.

○ WOMEN IN WHISKEY PANELISTS ANNOUNCED:

■ Lexie Philips – Jack Daniel’s Assistant Distiller

■ Nicole Austin – General Manager & Distiller at George Dickel / Cascade Hollow

■ Alex Castle – Old Dominick Distillery Master Distiller

■ Hosted by Cary Ann Fuller – Straight Up 615 / Whiskey Wanderer

More Details for the GRAND TASTING:

● “Featured Chef Food Experience” – Food tastings from Featured Chefs are included in admission. All tastings from Featured Chefs are either paired with a local TN Whiskey or include TN Whiskey infused menu items.

CHEF DETAILS BELOW:

○ Deb Paquette – Chef / Owner of etch & etc.

○ Aaron Hall – Chef of Jasper’s

○ Joshua Peoples – Executive Chef of Deacon’s New South

○ Marino Bianchi – Chef of Urban Grub

○ Alyssa Ganjeri – Pastry Chef of Buttermilk Ranch / Urban Grub

Additional Entertainment Onsite May 20th:

● Food Trucks will be onsite for additional food options. (Full list TBA on website)

● Dad’s Drinking Bourbon – Live Podcast host

● Live Music

○ 5 pm – 7 pm: Sherriff Scott and the Deputies

○ 7 pm – 9 pm: Haden Carpenter Band

● Frugal MacDoogal 40th Birthday Celebration – 4 winners will get a trip to select a Single Barrel at George Dickel with the Frugal MacDoogal team as part of their 40th Celebration

● Pennington Distilling Co. Park – Interactive Games

○ Cornhole

○ Giant Connect Four