Featured Bonnaroo Artist: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have just announced their fall 2023 US headline tour. But of course we already knew they were coming to the Farm when Bonnaroo announced their lineup. News of the fall headline tour comes as we are still a month and a half out from the band’s new full-length studio album Strangers No More – due out June 7th via Magnolia Music. The album is the 9th for the Nashville based act featuring Holcomb and his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys). Holcomb opted to continue his spirit of collaboration started with 2019’s critically acclaimed Dragons LP and chose to write with several trusted friends including Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor who helped craft “Gratitude” and “Dance With Everybody” (two of the early singles released), Natalie Hemby who co-wrote “Free (Not Afraid to Die)” (the album’s closer), and Dave Barnes who contributed his talents to last month’s rousing “All The Money In The World.” In addition to “Gratitude,” “Dance With Everybody,” and “All The Money In The World,” fans can also now check out the joyful rallying cry of the album’s lead single “Find Your People” (listen above) and January’s finger-picked folk song “Fly.”

While attending the University of Tennessee, Holcomb met Ellie Bannister, daughter of producer-songwriter Brown Bannister. The two married in 2006 and now live in Nashville. Shortly after their wedding, Drew collaborated with Nathan Dugger and Rich Brinsfield to form a band. They then asked Ellie Holcomb to join the band. At the time, they all lived in the same zip code, which was why the band was called “Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors”. In August 2008, the band released a 10-track album called Passenger Seat.

