Masquerade Gala of Music City Set For Feb. 21

The Masquerade Gala of Music City has become a must-attend event in Nashville, and this year’s seventh annual soiree promises to be an evening to remember at Marathon Music Works on February 21, 2025. Revelers will indulge in art, music performances, craft cocktails, auction, and more to benefit The Aloe Family, a 501(c)3 nonprofit equipping future leaders in Nashville and beyond to change cycles of poverty. Tickets are currently available HERE.

Guests will be immersed in live performances by notable artists and surprise celebrity guests hosted by Adley, one of the most-viewed producers and content suppliers on social media garnering over one billion monthly views. Performances will include The Spazmatics, Kaylee Rose, Alyssa Flaherty, Nashville Salsa Dancing, Aztec Dancers, Cultivate, Latin Fusion Band, DJ Julian, and more.

A curated selection of local bites will be available from Nashville restaurants like Chivanada, Tennessee Meat Co., and No Bake Cookie Dough. Indulge in custom cocktails from Flight Spirits, Un Momento, Rhino Dart and other local spirits or, our alcohol free beverage partner, Better than Booze.

With a 360 photo booth from Picture this, lights and immersive experiences, and stunning production from Clouds Lighting, Up Up and Away Balloons, every corner of the building will be full of surprises and interactive experiences. The impactful night is sure to inspire and be an evening not soon forgotten.

Doors at Marathon Music Works, open at 6:30 p.m., and festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission ranges from $55 for General Admission to $195 for VIP, plus fees. VIP includes access to the VIP area, drink tickets for VIP Bar, access to food tastings, complimentary cigar, and early access to red carpet cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m.

Last year’s event was attended by 750 individuals dressed to the nines, many of whose identities were hidden behind some of the most creative and elaborate masks imaginable. Over $50,000 was raised, and numbers for 2025 are already expected to increase significantly.

The party’s main purpose is to raise money for The Aloe Family. The Aloe Family is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that exists to provide opportunities for education, well-being, and self-sufficiency to under-resourced communities in need of support.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!