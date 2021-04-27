Tenille Arts Hits The Top Of The Charts

Tenille Arts made her first trip to Nashville in 2009 and made the fulltime move to pursue her dreams as an artist and songwriter six years later. Today, her “Somebody Like That” single on 19th & Grand Records hit No. 1 on the national Country charts and made plenty of history along the way.

“Words cannot describe how I feel right now,” said Tenille, when she got the news last night. “Thank you Country radio and the DSPs for believing in and supporting this song, thank you to everyone who wrote about this journey, thank you to all of the fans who listened, requested and streamed this song, and thank you to my amazing team who have supported me from the beginning. You’ve changed my life forever.”

The history includes:

– The first song in Country music written, performed and produced by all females to hit #1. Tenille wrote the song with Allison Cruz and Alex Kline;

– Kline also produced the track, making her the first solo female producer to have a #1 single at Country radio;

– The single took a record 70 weeks to hit #1 making it the longest chart run for a female act in the history of Mediabase/Country Aircheck;

– Tenille is the first Canadian to reach number 1 in the U.S. since 2007 and first Canadian female since Terri Clark in 2004.

Tenille debuted “Somebody Like That” on her first Grand Ole Opry appearance on September 21, 2019, and the single was released a week later. She immediately hit the road visiting country radio stations to introduce herself and her music.

The new year kicked off in amazing fashion for Tenille. She was voted by the radio and music industry as one of the five CRS New Faces of Country Music and was inducted into the prestigious CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2021. “Somebody Like That” hit #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart. In February, she received her first U.S. award show nomination: the ACM New Female Artist of the Year.

“I can’t wait to continue to write this story together. Dreams really do come true!”