Anita Cochran Gives Back With “The Love Anchors Fund”

Over the weekend, Country Music artist Anita Cochran played the the Grand Ole Opry. The night had a double meaning for her because, not only was she performing in the most revered venue in country music, but she was “paying it back” to the place that helped her during her battle with breast cancer.

Back in 2017, the Opry Trust Fund was the first charity that helped Cochran when she was going through breast cancer treatment. She vowed that when she was back on her feet, she would try to repay the organizations that helped her. She launched her own charity, “The Love Anchors Fund,” and started a series of concerts to help raise money to pay back the grants she received.

The first beneficiary was the Opry Trust Fund. Thanks to her October 2020, benefit concert held at Twin Creeks Resort in Winchester TN, with artist Sara Evans as headliner, she was able to present a $10,000 check to the Opry Trust Fund this past weekend.

Cochran said she felt privileged to be in the position to give back. “Not only am I cancer free, but to be able to pay forward the help I received is an amazing feeling. Every performer knows what an honor it is to stand in the circle on the Opry stage, and I truly feel that paying back the Opry was a full circle moment.”

Cochran’s “Love Anchors Concert Series; Waves On The Water,” continues into 2021. The next benefit concert will take place May 15 along the scenic Watts Bar Lake, at the Tennessee National Marina, Resort and Village in East Tennessee. The all-star female lineup will feature Cochran along with Terri Clark, Jamie O’Neal, Brandy Clark, Carolyn Dawn Johnson and Emily Brooke. The event will adhere to local COVID 19 safety protocols.

The outdoor stage at Tennessee National is located