T.J. Martell Foundation Presents First-ever Sunshine Award

Earlier this month, the T.J. Martell Foundation celebrated Rae Krenn, everyone’s favorite hostess at The Palm in downtown Nashville, by presenting her with the first-ever Sunshine Award. As a testament to the power of Krenn’s positivity and impact on her community, the T.J. Martell Foundation has decided to rename the award — the Rae Krenn Sunshine Award.

Beginning in September 2020, the award will be presented monthly to a treasured member of our community who positively makes each day a better day, just by being themselves.

Recipients of the Rae Krenn Sunshine Award will be presented with a commemorative plaque, a complimentary lunch for four at The Palm in downtown Nashville and will be recognized all month long on the T.J. Martell Foundation website and social media pages.

Sponsorship of the Rae Krenn Sunshine Award is a minimum $2,500 donation, which is 100% tax deductible and supports the T.J. Martell Foundation’s cancer research programs at nine NCI-designated flagship hospitals including the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center.

“Help us recognize and celebrate those ‘silver linings’ in our community who are inspiring, put a smile on everyone’s face and who make a difference, all in support of cancer research,” says T.J. Martell Foundation board member and president/CEO of Soundcheck Nashville Ben Jumper.

To sponsor a deserving individual for the Rae Krenn Sunshine Award, email Tinti Moffat at tmoffat@tjmartell.org.