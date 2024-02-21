T Graham Brown Invited To Join The Grand Ole Opry

T Graham Brown was surprised by Opry member Vince Gill this afternoon with an invitation to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. The invitation came in front of a live SiriusXM studio audience as Brown welcomed Gill as the guest for a taping of his SiriusXM show “Live Wire.” The show will debut Wednesday, April 6 at 10 pm ET on SiriusXM’s Prime Country, channel 58. An induction date will be announced soon.

After Gill made his invitation, Graham said through tears of joy, “Awww, man. That’s amazing, Vince. Oh my goodness. Please tell me you’re not kidding me. This is the greatest thing. You don’t know what that means to me. I so wanted this; you just don’t know. I’m so proud of the Opry. I’m just so proud to be there every time. I’ve never taken it for granted. It’s just amazing.”

“They love you,” Gill said. “That’s a special place, and you’ll be a valued part of that place. I didn’t mean to make you cry. Congratulations!”

“T Graham Brown feels like family every single time he walks through the backstage doors of the Grand Ole Opry House,” said Dan Rogers, Opry executive producer. “He adds a special spirit and a great performance to every Opry show he’s part of. It’s not lost on me that immediately after having been invited to join the Opry at the SiriusXM studios, within minutes he was on the road to the Opry for yet another performance, adding to his 300+ count of Opry appearances.”

The CMA award-winner who has toured extensively since the early 80s has performed on the Opry more than 300 times. Brown’s signature hits include the bluesy “I Tell It Like It Used To Be,” “Hell And High Water,” “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again,” “Don’t Go To Strangers,” and “Darlene” as well as his gripping “Wine Into Water,” which introduced him to the Christian audiences. “Wine Into Water” has gone on to be recorded by over 100 artists including the legendary Loretta Lynn on her critically acclaimed project, Full Circle.