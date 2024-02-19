LISTEN: Tyler Hubbard’s “Wish You Would”

Tyler Hubbard’s sophomore album Strong will be out out April 12 via EMI Nashville. The 13-track album was co-produced by Hubbard alongside Jordan Schmidt. The tracks range from previously released “Back Then Right Now” and “Turn” to “Wish You Would,” which dropped today. (listen above) The 21x No. 1 hitmaker wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on Strong.

Hubbard’s current single “Back Then Right Now” is currently Top 20 and climbing at Country radio. It follows RIAA 2x Platinum No. 1 single “Dancin’ In The Country” and RIAA Platinum No. 1 single “5 Foot 9” – both from his debut solo album Tyler Hubbard, which has garnered more than 1 billion streams since its release in 2023.

Hubbard’s announcement comes on the heels of his nomination at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for ‘Favorite Debut Album.’ Fans can hear songs from ‘Strong’ and more when Hubbard supports Kane Brown’s In The Air Tour this year, which kicks off in March and includes a stop at the Grand Ole Opry on April 9th right here in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE!