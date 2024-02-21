Dan + Shay Add 30 New Dates To Extend 2024 Tour

Dan + Shay have added 30 new dates to extend their 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour. The newly announced dates, beginning July 18th, will feature support from Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.

The tour aptly receives its name from “Heartbreak On The Map,” the third song, and early fan-favorite on the duo’s fifth studio album, Bigger Houses which released this past September.

The first leg of the tour, featuring support from acclaimed singer-songwriters Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters, is set to kick off on February 29, 2024, in Greenville, SC just three days after Dan+ Shay make their coaching debut on Season 25 of NBC’s The Voice. The tour also includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Thu, Mar 21st. GET TICKETS HERE!

Tickets to the newly announced stops will be available starting with presales beginning today at 11am local time and a Dan + Shay presale at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning February 23 at 10 AM local time.