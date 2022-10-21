Svdden Death & The Caverns Give Back To Recovery Soldiers Ministries

In 2020 and 2021, DJ and producer Danny Howland, known on stage as Svdden Death, brought his popular VOYD set to The Caverns subterranean concert hall. This weekend, Howland is the driving artistic force behind a new wildly popular 3-day music festival called Summoning of The Eclipse at The Caverns. The inaugural festival, which will make use of The Caverns’ cave venue, amphitheater and campground, sold out in 5 minutes after it went on sale to the general public earlier this year.

With each ticket sold, Howland asked that a portion of the proceeds be earmarked for a local charity in an effort to support the community and to show a commitment to a long term relationship with The Caverns and the area. Today, Howland, The Caverns and festival co-promoter Loudcrowd announced the charity partner for this year’s event is Recovery Soldiers Ministries, which is a faith-based recovery program to help individuals develop positive life skills that release them from the bondage of addiction. A $23,700 donation will help Recovery Soldiers Ministries open a center in Grundy County, TN.

“True change happens when a community comes together for one cause, one purpose and one love,” says Josh Scalf, President of Recovery Soldiers Ministries. “RSM is an addiction recovery program that brings real results! Our mission is to help individuals develop positive life skills that guide them into a deeper relationship with God, themselves and others. We are humbled and honored to serve Grundy County TN.”

“We’re happy to make a positive impact and give back to the community and look forward to many more great events in Grundy County,” says Danny Howland (aka Svdden Death).