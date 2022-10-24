Acme Feed & Seed Reveals Dolly Parton Mural

TomKats Hospitality and Acme Feed & Seed, the bar, restaurant and event space on Lower Broadway, revealed a large-scale mural of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton at a private event this past Friday.

Created by local artist MacKenzie Moore – whose recent credits include Kacey Musgraves’ “Star Crossed” album art – in collaboration with CTK Enterprises, the piece adorns Acme’s exterior wall facing First Avenue. Acme is housed in the historic building once home to iconic Nashville businesses like Acme Farm Supply and Acme Feed & Hatchery.

“MacKenzie’s work of art brings the spirit of iconic Tennessee artist Dolly to life,” said Lauren Morales, chief operating officer at Acme and TomKats Hospitality. “Showcasing Nashville’s musical legacy and providing a platform for new artist discovery is part of Acme’s core mission. Adding this dose of colorful public art to Broadway, with Dolly’s blessing, is a special honor.”

Moore, Morales and CTK representatives were on hand to unveil the mural during the event, where donations were encouraged for Parton’s signature charity, the Imagination Library. During the event, the Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee coordinator Brooke Seigle-Rochelle also spoke about the importance of the charity, which is dedicated to inspiring the love of reading in young children through gifting free, high-quality books to children from birth to age 5. Acme encouraged donations to the charity throughout the entire event. Acme also offered Dolly-themed cocktail specials throughout the weekend, donating $1 for each cocktail sold to the Imagination Library.