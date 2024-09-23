Surf-Rockers Sun Room Surprise Show tonight In Nashville!

As a surprise to Nashville fans, Sun Room has announced a surprise headline show at The End before they hop back on the road with Dayglow. Beginning tonight at 8pm, Sun Room will be supported by local band Budge.

After kicking the tour supporting Dayglow off in Mexico City, the bands will then make their way to major markets like Toronto, New York City and much more. And this winter, Sun Room has newly announced a headline tour of their own.

Born and raised in SoCal’s surf-rock scene, Sun Room (Luke Asgian, Ashton Minnich and Max Pinamonti) quickly went from getting the cops called on them for playing too loudly at house shows to performing their music in sold out rooms across dozens of countries.

After a series of unexpected viral moments, two of their songs were included on the hit Netflix series ‘Outer Banks’ which continued the wave of excitement online. Within just six months of the band forming, Sun Room went on to sell out a run of shows across the US, support Louis Tomlinson’s North and South American tours, and support Inhaler in Europe.

Making their way back to the US in Fall 2022, Sun Room embarked on their first headline tour across North America, selling over 13,000 tickets. Getting back on the road in Spring 2023, the band toured the US with Inhaler, then went straight into their own headline run.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!