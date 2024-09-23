Harrison Storm Coming to 3rd & Lindsley

Indie-folk singer-songwriter Harrison Storm explores the fleeting connections made while traveling the world on “Temporary Friend.” (Listen above)

“‘Temporary Friend’ is about the intense and interesting things you learn about someone’s story, the deep conversations into the early hours of the morning and the vulnerability that can be revealed from those encounters,” explains Harrison.

Harrison is set to embark on his North American headline run on October 31st in Nashville at 3rd & Lindsley through November 14th in San Francisco. The tour immediately leads into UK/EU headline dates starting November 16th in Glasgow and ending on December 7th in Amsterdam.

The single is the follow up to Harrison Storm’s debut album, Wonder, Won’t You?, released earlier this year. Produced alongside ARIA Music Award nominee Dustin Tebbutt in his cozy studio out the back of a coffee roastery in Melbourne, Harrison’s vision came to life through ten songs aching with raw emotion. These songs helped him work through his own struggles, offering listeners an invitation to join him on a wondrous journey of unbridled introspection into the deepest crevices of his own heart and mind. Listen to Wonder, Won’t You? HERE.

Storm discovered music’s therapeutic powers at an early age, he would listen to artists like City and Colour, Angus Stone, and Jeff Buckley and feel less isolated. Those musicians inspired Storm to pursue his own music career, and in 2015 he took to the streets in Melbourne to busk, where he made enough money to finance his debut EP Sense of Home. A record deal with Nettwerk soon followed, and over the course of the next seven years, Storm released four EPs: Change It All (2017), Falling Down (2019), Be Slow (2020), and Under Dusk (2022) – the latter a collaboration with Enna Blake. Storm’s songs have since racked up hundreds of millions of streams, with radio plays on Australia’s triple j and the UK’s BBC Radio 2. The song “Sense of Home” was certified Gold in Canada in 2020. Now, with the release of Wonder, Won’t You? and latest single “Temporary Friend,” Harrison finds a sense of connection to the world around him.

